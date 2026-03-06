Snoop Dogg’s Infamous Murder Trial and Acquittal, Explained

In the mid-1990s, rapper Snoop Dogg, then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, faced one of the most high-profile criminal trials in hip-hop history.

Prosecutors charged the rising star, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, with murder in connection with a 1993 shooting in Los Angeles. The case drew intense media attention and raised broader questions about celebrity, violence, and the growing influence of gangsta rap.

The incident occurred on August 25, 1993. Authorities said Broadus and his bodyguard, McKinley Lee, became involved in a confrontation with a group of men following an earlier dispute outside the rapper’s home.

Later that day, the two encountered the group again at a Los Angeles park. During the encounter, Lee fired a gun from a vehicle driven by Broadus, killing 20-year-old Philip Woldemariam. Los Angeles Police Department investigators subsequently charged Broadus and Lee with first and second-degree murder.

Prosecutors argued that the defendants deliberately tracked Woldemariam down after the earlier confrontation and shot him during a dispute at the park. Lawyers contended, however, that Lee acted in self-defense, claiming Woldemariam reached for a gun during the encounter.

Snoop Dogg Was Involved In A Messy Trial

The trial began in November 1995 in Los Angeles Superior Court and quickly became a national spectacle. The case unfolded as gangsta rap dominated the music industry and as public debates intensified over whether the genre glorified violence.

Evidence issues complicated the proceedings: police acknowledged that some physical evidence connected to the shooting, including clothing and other items, had been mistakenly destroyed. Defense attorneys used the mishandling of evidence to challenge the credibility of the prosecution’s case.

After months of testimony and several days of deliberations, the jury reached its key verdict on February 20, 1996. Jurors acquitted Broadus and Lee of murder and conspiracy charges related to the shooting. However, the panel could not agree on lesser counts, including voluntary manslaughter.

The following day, the court declared a mistrial on the unresolved manslaughter charge after the jury remained deadlocked. Broadus was also cleared of an accessory-after-the-fact allegation. Prosecutors ultimately declined to retry the case, allowing the acquittal to stand.