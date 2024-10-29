snoop-dogg-surprises-random-fans-on-party-bus-in-hilarious-video

In a surprise twist, Snoop Dogg surprised a group of random fans on a party bus.

Snoop took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Oct. 26, to share a video of his party bus crashing. “To whoever party bus I just crashed… Hope yall enjoyed,” he wrote in the post.

To whoever party bus I just crashed.. hope yall enjoyed 🤣🤣🤣 💯👍🏿 #goodnight pic.twitter.com/u5aHtBmt7l — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 27, 2024

In the video, Snoop Dogg is seen stepping onto the party bus, with passengers declaring, “Snoop Dogg!”

He then took out a blunt and lit it up, shocking the passengers. The music was then changed to his hit 1992 Dr. Dre collaboration “Nuthin’ But a G’ Thang,’ and Snoop started dancing to the song.

Sometime during his visit, a passenger asked, “Can I hit your blunt, good sir?” However, the famous rapper did not pass it.

After chatting with the passengers for a few more minutes, Snoop Dogg departed from the party bus.

Details about where the party bus was remains unknown.

Snoop Dogg fans quickly took to the X post to share their thoughts about the situation.

“Imagine you’re celebrating something, and Snoop just randomly walks in and starts vibing,” one fan wrote.

Another fan then stated, “Why do I love the feeling that Snoop might show up anywhere? In my cereal? Peeking over the pins when I’m bowling? In the butter dish? Snoop just works. All day. Every day.”

Snoop Dogg Recently Revealed He Hired Someone to Make Sure Anyone He Smokes With Doesn’t Get Too High

During his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Snoop Dogg revealed he has an employee who makes sure anyone who smokes with him doesn’t get “too high.”

“Snoop has a guy with him when he gets you high who kinda says, ‘Hey, stop,'” Cohen stated, as Snoop nodded in confirmation of the role.

This isn’t the first time he has mentioned the employee. In 2019, he shared more details about the role with Howard Stern. “That motherf—er’s timing is impeccable. That’s his job, his occupation,” the rapper stated. “On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.'”

The employee was receiving $40,000 and $50,000 a year. They also received free weed and clothes with the role. Snoop Dogg stated that the employee’s salary went up due to inflation in 2022.