snoop-dogg-mourns-the-death-of-beloved-family-member

Rapping legend Snoop Dogg is mourning after his youngest daughter, Cori Broadus’ 10-month-old baby girl, Codi Dreaux, passed away.

Over the weekend, Cori revealed the devastating news. “Monday, I lost the love of my life,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “My Codi.”

She also shared a photo of herself holding the baby girl.

Snoop took to Instagram on Saturday, just hours after Cori publicly announced the baby’s passing. He shared an image of himself and Cori with his sons, Corde and Cordell, captioned, “💖🙏🏾.”

Cordell also took to his Instagram Stories to speak out in support of his younger sister. “Lil sis, we got you forever,” he wrote with a family photo.

The baby girl was born early at six months in February 2025, just a couple of months after Cori confirmed the pregnancy.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed,” Cori shared at the time of the birth. “Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me.”

She also posted a sweet video of her and Codi, writing, “A mother’s love knows no bounds. From the NICU to endless cuddles, every note is a promise, every melody a hug.”

However, following the birth, Cori revealed that Codi had developed HELLP syndrome, which stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets. As a result, the infant ended up spending 10 months in the NICU.

In early January, Cori revealed that Codi was finally home. “She’s home,” Cori wrote. “Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all.”

The Fiancé of Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Shares Special Message Following the Death of Their Baby Girl

In an Instagram Stories post following the news, Cori’s fiancé, Wayne Deuce, spoke out about the death of their child.

“I been the saddest since u left me, Codi Dreaux,” he wrote. “But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you.”

He also shared a photo of himself holding the Codi.