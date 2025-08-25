Snoop Dogg Calls Out LGBTQ+ Representation in Children’s Films

Snoop Dogg claims he is “scared to go to the movies” due to increased LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films.

During his recent appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, the rap icon discussed why he said the representation of the minority group is too much for him.

“What you see is what you see,” he explained. “And they’re putting it everywhere.”

Snoop Dogg then recalled taking his grandson to see Disney’s 2022 film Lightyear and admitted to being shocked that one of the protagonists had two mothers.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman,'” the rapper stated. “Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!”

Snoop said he remembered thinking, “Oh s–, I didn’t come in for this s–. I just came to watch the godd— movie.” However, his grandson was not done asking questions, with the rapper recounting the conversation.

“They just said she and she had a baby – they’re both women,” Snoop recalled his grandson saying. “How does she have a baby?”

Snoop Dogg further stated that the experience “f–ed’ him up. “I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s— that I don’t have the answers for.”

“It threw me for a loop,” he continued. “I’m like, “What part of the movie was this?'”

The rapper then highlighted the reason for his reluctance towards accepting the LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies.

“These are kids,” he said.”We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Snoop Dogg Was Accused of Being Homophobic and Transphobic in the Past

The conversation about the LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films caused the resurfacing of Snoop Dogg’s previous homophobic and transphobic comments.

The rapper was previously slammed with criticism after referring to transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner as a “science project.”

According to Buzzfeed, Snoop also used an anti-gay slur against an Instagram user. His offensive Instagram post was deleted less than an hour after it was posted.

Snoop Dogg’s latest remarks against LGBTQ representation have led to calls for him to be dropped as the headline entertainer for the Australian Football League’s Grand Final.