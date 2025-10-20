Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Accused Refunding to Refund $1.3 Million in Merchandise Deal Lawsuit

Famed rapper Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube have been accused of fraud after allegedly refusing to give back millions in a previous merchandising deal.

Videos by Suggest

According to Us Weekly, Snoop and Ice Cube’s legal teams filed court documents requesting to not appear for a deposition scheduled for this month. During the courtroom appearance, the rappers would have been quesitoned about a lawsuit brought on by a brand called Westside Merchandising.

The legals teams stated in the request that both rappers appear in court was “harassing, oppressive, and burdensome” to the “high-profile individuals who keep busy schedules with firm commitments.”

The rappers’ lawyers further stated that they did not have anything “substantive” to provide when it came to the lawsuit.

Both rappers further also claimed that they told the company to speak to their associate, Tony Draper, about the lawsuit. However, the company refused to speak to Draper until Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube sat in depositions.

Citing his busy schedule, Snoop Dogg stated through his attorney he wouldn’t be able to attend the deposition. He was shooting a movie and was not available until Oct. 21. Ice Cube also shared that he would be in Floirda for his Big3 basketball league. He was also preparing to go on his tour.

Both rappers said if they were ordered to make court appearance, they would request to do so virtually. The deposition would also have to be limited to only two hours.

The Company Previously Accused Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube of Breach of Contract, Fraud, Conversion, and Other Crimes

Westside Merchandising first filed a lawsuit against Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube in late 2024. The company accused the rappers of breach of contract, fraud, conversion, and other criminal activity.

E-40, Too Short, and Mount Westmore LLC were also listed as defendants in the cast. Mount Westmore is a group consisted of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short. The group releasd their debut album in 2022.

Westside Merchandising claimed that it entered into a deal with the rappers in 2022. The company was to be the executive vendor for Mount Westmore merchandise.

Westide Merchandising was said to provide the rappers with certain advences and royalities after it was told that Mount Westmore was planning to go on a 60-date American and European tour.

“[Westside Merchandising] was also assured that Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, both of whom were defined as key men under the [agreement], would publicize and promote the agreement by producing a promotional video to be posted on [Mount Westmore’s] social media accounts and by appearing at a retail location of Westside’s choice,” the company’s legal team shared. “None of this happened.”

The legal team then said the only appearances that the rappers made was a VIP meet and greet event. However, Snoop Dogg appeared to sell his own merchandise at that event.

The company further shared that it paid the rappers $1.375 million after the contract was made. The rappers failed to meet their contract’s obligations, per the company’s lawsuit.

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and the other defendants have since argued that the company has filed to provide enough evidence to back some of its claims. Too Short and E-40 also stated they were not part of the deal.