slowpoke-has-died

Slowpoke, SeaWorld Orlando’s beloved walrus who defied time, has taken her final swim into the great beyond.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of one of our beloved walruses, Slowpoke. At approximately 49 years old, she was the oldest walrus in our care and an incredible ambassador for her species,” SeaWorld Orlando wrote on Facebook on Jan. 30.

“Her animal care family cared deeply for her and provided exceptional veterinary care throughout her life, and especially as she grew older,” SeaWorld Orlando continued. “She will be profoundly missed by all. Her legacy will live on through all the lives she touched and the countless memories created.”

Slowpoke was a star of SeaWorld’s “Sea Lions: Flippers, Facts & Fun” show and even dabbled in Hollywood. She lent her voice (or rather, her roar) to the Jurassic Park franchise to help create the dinosaurs’ iconic roars.

Fans Bid Farewell to Slowpoke: ‘Your Legacy Will Live on in Our Hearts’

Naturally, Slowpoke’s adoring fans poured into the comments, leaving heartfelt (and likely tear-soaked) goodbyes to the legendary elder walrus.

“I am so beyond sorry for her trainers!” one fan wrote. “49 is amazing for any animal, but especially a pinniped! For those that don’t know, walruses typically only live to be about 20-30 years in the ocean, while other pinniped [flipper-footed] species only live about 8-20 years in the ocean. She was a great ambassador for her species and the pinniped family!”

“I remember meeting her during my ‘trainer for a day’ tour in 2003. What an unforgettable memory,” a second fan shared.

“She was the most amazing animal ambassador,” another Slowpoke fan added. “Thank you, Slowpoke, for helping countless people learn about how incredible walruses are. You will be missed beyond measure, and your legacy will live on in our hearts. My deepest condolences to the entire team, past and present, who looked after her. It has been an honor and a delight to learn about you and meet you, Slowpoke! Long love the walrus queen!”

Here at Suggest, we like to imagine Slowpoke gracefully gliding across that great rainbow bridge… reunited with her shimmering, finned family in a watery paradise.