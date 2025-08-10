Six Flags Entertainment CEO Resigns Amid Theme Parks’ Layoffs and Closures

The CEO of Six Flags Entertainment has resigned amid the company’s theme park layoffs and other financial issues.

Videos by Suggest

In a press release last week, Six Flags Entertainment announced that President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman is stepping down from his positions by the end of this year. Zimmerlman will remain in his roles until the company’s board appoints a successor. He will also serve as director on the company’s board until the end of 2025.

“On behalf ot he board, I want to thank Richard for his leadership and contributions since the successful merger of the legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags companies last July,” Selim Bassoul, executive chairman of the board, stated. “And for his unwavering passion and dedication to our industry over the last 38 years.”

Continuing to praise Zimmerman for his accomplishments, Bassoul shared, “As CEO, Richard has successfully led Six Flags through a period of significant evolution, with a clear vision of optimize the Company to deliver greater value to our guests, associates, and our shareholders.”

Zimmerman also spoke out about his departure as the CEO of Six Flags. “We are reaching more guests than ever before and continuing to advance our strategic priorities, which I am confident will enable Six Flags to drive tremendous value creation over the long term. Together, we have built a global leader in family entertainment with a resilient business model and bright prospects, and I look forward to supporting the team to help ensure the Company achieves its full potential.

According to his bio, Zimmerlman served as president and CEO of Cedar Fair from 2018 to 2024. He was elected to the board in 2019.

Six Flags CEO Departure Comes Just After The Company Eliminated President Roles At All 27 Parks

His departure comes just a couple of months after Six Flags reportedly began to eliminate president roles at all of its 27 amusement parks.

“Six Flags Entertainment recently moved to a new regional operating structure,” the company shared in a statement this past May. “Under this new alignment, we have centralized certain functions and responsibilities at a corporate level.”

Six Flags also pointed out that it has made changes to the roles and responsibilities of park leaders as well as sharpened the park’s focus on executive, guest experience, and associates.

The leadership layoffs were part of the 10% staff reduction in full-time employees across the company. “Eligible associates will be presented with either an opportunity to continue in a part-time role or will be provided a severance package.”

Six Flags added that the bulk of the restructuring would be complete by the end of June.

Along with the layoffs, Six Flags also decided to close Six Flags America at the end of the 2025 season.