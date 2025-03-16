Singer-Songwriter Dies After 5-Year Illness: Khalil Fong Was 41

Hong Kong singer-songwriter Khalil Fong, who is best known for his singles “Love Love Love” and “Singalongsong,” passed away late last month. He was 41 years old.

Fu Music, the independent label that Fong founded, stated that the singer had “faced a disease with a positive attitude for five years.” The company did not reveal what the disease was.

“Fong left this world peacefully and serenely on the morning of Feb 21, 2025, heading to another realm of life to continue his mission and dream,” Fu Music’s statement reads. “The music and graphic novels he gifted to the world remain an eternal testament to his luminous spirit, a timeless treasure for generations to come.”

He was cremated in the Chinese city of Dali on Mar. 1.

According to Strait Times, Khalil Fong started playing guitar when he was 15 years old. He released his debut album, Soulboy, in 2005. Fong also produced and wrote songs for Cantopop and Mandopop singers, including Eason Chan and Jacky Cheung.

He last performed at Singapore’s Esplanade Concert Hall in 2019 as part of the Huayi — Chinese Festival of Arts.

Khalil Fong Experienced Health Woes in the 2010s

Although details about the disease Khalil Fong was battling were not revealed, the singer had other health woes over the years.

In 2010, the singer was diagnosed with pneumothorax. The condition allows air to leak into the space between a lung and the chest wall. It may cause chest pain and shortness of breath.

Fong took a break from his music career following the release of his 2016 album, Journey to the West. He cited health problems as the reason.

In 2024, he released his album The Dreamer, which he stated was recorded during “various stages of illness.”

“In my condition, it was both a challenge and relief from the rather tedious circumstance I was in,” he explained.