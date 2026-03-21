Singer-Songwriter Announces She’s Pregnant With a Baby Girl

A country singer is tuning up for a cute new track, sharing with fans on social media that she and her husband are pregnant with their second baby.

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“If I Were You” singer Jillian Jacqueline took to Instagram earlier this week to share the happy news.

Jacqueline shared a series of adorable photos to announce the news. The first was an artistic silhouette showing off her prominent baby bump. Next was a mirror selfie featuring, you guessed it, the bump. Finally, a third shot showed her 5-year-old son, Rockwell Moon, planting a sweet kiss on the new center of attention.

“Mother … about to have a daughter 🌷” the “Overdue” singer captioned the sweet post.

Of course, fans and fellow country music artists rushed to the comments to congratulate her on the pregnancy.

“Oh, how this brings me so much joy!!! The best 💕 so happy for your growing family!” one comment read. “Oh my goodness. Isn’t this just the best thing to see on my IG feed? Congratulations, Jillian,” another fan wrote.

“Congratulations! 🩷” veteran country artist Martina McBride gushed.

Singer-Songwriter Jillian Jacqueline Welcomed Her First Child in 2021

Jillian Jacqueline welcomed her first baby, the aforementioned Rockwell Moon, with husband Bryan Brown back in 2021.

Brown, who doubles as the guitarist in Jacqueline’s band, announced his son’s arrival at the time with a sweet photo of the sleeping newborn, captioned, “ROCKWELL MOON BROWN Born 11/17/21 @ 11:20pm.”

Jacqueline and Brown married in Nashville in April 2019. The couple held their ceremony and reception at the Ruby event venue, with 150 guests in attendance.

Future mommy of two, Jillian Jacqueline, in 2019. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has a new track, “Little Blue Hue,” dropping on March 27. It’s a collaboration with Lockeland Strings, a community arts organization in Nashville, TN, that hosts monthly showcases with a string quintet.