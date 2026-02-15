Singer-Songwriter Announces Comeback After He ‘Stepped Back’ to Improve His Mental Health

Tom Misch, an English musician and songwriter, announced a huge comeback shortly after explaining that he’d been taking a step back due to his mental health.

On January 20, Tom Misch got personal on his Instagram. He shared where he’d been in recent years, describing that he had to take a step back for his sake. “You may have noticed I’ve taken a step back over the last few years,” he began. “This project got bigger than I ever imagined,” he wrote, describing his third album.

“Throughout my 20s I felt my career growing and growing. Having you all around the world supporting what I do is amazing and I’m very grateful,” he continued. “However, a few years ago the intensity of it all caught up with me and came at a cost to my mental health and I stepped back for a while.”

Taking this break has been “very formative” for the singer. Alongside working on his album, he’s been exploring himself and spending more time with his friends and family. He wanted to “engage in music outside of releasing and touring.”

Misch explained that he’ll be “taking things more gently in 2026.” He announced that his third album Full Circle is finished. “It’s very vulnerable and personal and I’m very excited to share it with you!”

Tom Misch Has A New Album Coming Out, ‘Full Circle’

Just over a week after informing his fans about the past few years, Tom Misch officially announced his album Full Circle.

It is set to release on March 27.

“To celebrate I’m gonna be playing two intimate shows at KOKO in London,” he wrote.

Alongside the announcement, he also released a new single, “Sisters With Me.”

“Thanks for sticking around and supporting me through his next chapter,” he concluded in his personal post.

His fans went wild over the sudden drop, and remained supportive about his three-year stint of self-discovery and music-making.

“Just casually dropping the fact that you have an album with MARCOS VALLE!!! That is crazy!” exclaimed one fan.