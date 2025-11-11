Singer-Songwriter and Radio Personality Dead at 86: RIP to Archie Fisher

Veteran broadcaster Archie Fisher has passed away. He was 86.

The BBC reported the death of the Scottish folk luminary on November 2. Other sources pin his death on November 1, however. His passing is a personal one to the BBC. The singer hosted BBC Radio Scotland’s Travelling Folk from 1983 to 2010.

His cause of death has not been confirmed. But it is safe to assume he died due to natural causes.

Born in Glasgow into a singing family, Fisher emerged in the late 1950s as a quietly compelling voice in the folk revival. Over the next decades, however, he became a singer-songwriter of real weight, releasing several solo albums from his 1968 debut.

Between his musical talents and radio hosting, people revered Fisher for his service toward Scottish Folk. So much so that in 2006, Fisher was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to traditional Scottish music.

Scottish Voices Mourn Archie Fisher

Tributes for Archie Fisher have come pouring in.

Scottish singing star Barbara Dickson has described “the great Archie Fisher” as her “musical mentor” and a “huge cultural icon” in Scotland. “Rest in Peace, Archie. Bx.”

Scottish folk singer Iona Fyfe said, “So sad to hear of the passing of Archie Fisher. A true folk music hero and inspiration. Rest easy Archie. Thoughts with the family and all who loved Archie and his music.”

Hayley Valentine, director of BBC Scotland, added, “Archie was a popular voice on BBC Radio Scotland for many years and an influential figure in the country’s traditional music scene.”

Valentine said Fisher “brought warmth and a deep musical insight to generations of listeners” when he presented Travelling Folk.

“We are saddened by the news of Archie’s passing and send our condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues.”

Creative producer of Celtic Connections, Donald Shaw, said, “Archie Fisher was one of the great tradition bearers of the Scottish folk scene, and an inspiring, much-loved singer-songwriter before his success as a radio presenter.”

“Songs like ‘Men of Worth’ – his powerful tribute to Scots fishing – have become part of the contemporary folk repertoire, testament to his natural writing style.”