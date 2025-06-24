Singer Rushed to ER for ‘Excruciating’ Stomach Issue

A songwriting retreat in Virginia with Season 23 contestants of American Idol went off-key when singer Josh King was rushed to the hospital.

Videos by Suggest

King recently shared his experience in an Instagram post. The carousel of images kicked off with a photo of his Season 23 castmates Skylie Marie Thompson and Grayson Torrence visiting him in the hospital.

“So the first day went great,” King wrote alongside the series of snaps. “I got to hang out with the gang and got a good night’s sleep. Next day was good too, hung out by the river, sang at the special Olympics with everyone, wrote some songs, but then I started to feel a bit iffy (if that’s a way to put it). Went to sleep and woke up the next morning, entirely unable to move. I was in such excruciating pain that I evacuated anything that remained in my stomach.”

The ‘American Idol’ Singer Reveals His Diagnosis After Suffering ‘Excruciating’ Stomach Issue

King was taken to the emergency room by host Nina Daig’s husband and spent the rest of the weekend recovering there.

“My heart rate was a steady 125-130 bpm for most of Saturday (resting), and any ounce of movement hurt like hell,” King added. “I don’t quite know what it was exactly. (Official diagnosis is SIRS, but even they were questioning that)

Per the Cleveland Clinic, SIRS, or systemic inflammatory response syndrome, is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body has an extreme reaction to a stressor.

“But the doctor said there was a ton of strain on my heart as a result, and I had to be monitored for the next two nights,” the singer added. “The cause was a combination of things, dehydration, fatigue, stress, heat exhaustion, etc.”

“I was released today and on the mend,” King wrote at the end of his post. “If you are wondering why I haven’t posted much in the last few weeks. It’s because I have been severely unlucky regarding the state of my health.”

King Recently Revealed Post ‘American Idol’ Plans

Meanwhile, King recently revealed what his plans are now that his time on American Idol has concluded.

“Well, I’ll figure it out. I definitely wanna start writing more songs,” the singer told the Charlotte Observer last month. “I wanna do more collaborations, and I’m gonna see about meeting up with some people that I met during Hollywood Week that are local to me.”

He added, “I definitely want to record. I’ve thought about a bunch of things, like maybe I can get on a tour for another musician or artist. Like maybe if I ever get to, I’d love to open for a bigger act. There are a lot of things I could do. It’s one of those things where we’ll have to see where this kind of takes me.”