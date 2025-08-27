Singer Reports for Military Duty, Promises Fans He’ll ‘Stay Healthy and Return Safely’

An internationally beloved singer is swapping high notes for uniforms, trading the stage for the military.

Indeed, South Korean singer, actor, and model Cha Eun Woo has officially begun his mandatory military service. On the afternoon of July 28, the 28-year-old Astro member officially entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do, according to K-pop news outlet Soompi.

Astro members MJ, JinJin, and Yoon San Ha, along with Rocky and Choi Yoojung—also represented by Fantagio—showed their unwavering support by accompanying the singer during his military enlistment.

Cha Eun Woo’s X account shared a post with photos from the big day.

[📸] 🌟250728🌟



은우의 청춘 1막에 많은 사랑을 보내주신 모든 아로하에게

건강히 잘 다녀오겠다는 은우의 말을 전하며🫡

다시 만날 그날까지 함께 기다려요🤙💜#차은우 #CHAEUNWOO#아스트로 #ASTRO pic.twitter.com/Ees8KTCYM9 — CHA EUN-WOO OFFICIAL (@CHAEUNWOO_offcl) July 28, 2025

“We would like to share Eun Woo’s message to all AROHA who have shown so much love for the first chapter of his youth,” the caption, written in Korean, began. “He promises to stay healthy and return safely. Let’s wait together until the day we meet him again.”

Fans React to Singer Reporting for Military Duty

Astro member Yoon San Ha also commemorated the occasion with a post on his personal Instagram account.

“Clothes to wear when sending you off to the military. Come back safely, hyung,” he wrote alongside the post. For those not in the know, hyung is a term of endearment along the lines of “big bro.”

“Love it! Safe journey to our Nunu!” one fan gushed in the comments. “Always supporting each other, the most beautiful thing!” a second fan added.

Cha Eun-woo pictured back in June. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to Soompi, Cha Eun Woo has completed his basic military training and will now serve his mandatory military duty as a member of the military band. He is expected to be discharged on January 27, 2027.

Astro is a South Korean boy band formed by Fantagio. The group currently consists of four members: MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha. Astro debuted on February 23, 2016, with the extended play “Spring Up” and was recognized as one of the best new K-pop acts of 2016 by Billboard.