Singer/Musician Stewart Francke Dead at 66, Cause of Death Released

Stewart Francke, a beloved figure in Detroit’s music scene known for his soulful blend of rock, soul, and folk, has passed away.

His family confirmed per the Detroit Free Press that he died on Friday, May 9, due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2019.

He was 66.

Francke was born in Saginaw and lived in Huntington Woods for many years, often calling Detroit his adopted hometown. He built a career as a singer-songwriter known for his emotional depth, resilience, and working-class Midwestern roots.

The Gypsum Fair by Stewart Francke, Detroit, Michigan pic.twitter.com/70NEaaaNOG — Stewart Francke (@sfrancke) January 29, 2019

“I wish I had his words — he truly had a brilliant mind,” Kit Francke-Reece, his sister, told the Detroit Free Press. “His music was bright, relatable, and beautiful, and he was very thoughtful and funny.”

Francke’s musical journey began at the age of 19, guided by his mentor, Bob “Boogie Bob” Baldori, a renowned Midwestern blues artist and founding member of The Woolies. After studying at the University of Redlands in California, Francke initially pursued a career in music journalism, contributing to prominent publications nationwide, including the Detroit Metro Times. Eventually, his passion for music led him to embrace it as a full-time career.

Stewart Francke Collaborated with Bruce Springsteen and Opened for the Likes of Eddie Money and Bob Seger

Francke released 12 critically acclaimed albums. His music has won multiple Detroit Music Awards and led to headlining performances at major festivals like Arts, Beats & Eats. One of his standout songs, “Summer Soldier (Holler If Ya Hear Me),” even features rare backing vocals from Bruce Springsteen.

The Detroit Free Press notes that when Eddie Money kicked off Pine Knob’s iconic summer concert season—a cherished tradition in Michigan—Francke and his band frequently took the stage as the opening act. Over the years, Francke also opened for Bob Seger in 2011, collaborated with Mitch Ryder, and highlighted The Funk Brothers on his acclaimed 2005 album, Motor City Serenade.

Meanwhile, Francke openly shared his health challenges, turning them into a personal mission to help others facing similar battles. Diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 1998 at the age of 40, he underwent a lifesaving bone marrow transplant, generously donated by his sister, Francke-Reece.

Released in 1999, his album “Swimming in Mercury” offered a poignant glimpse into his experiences within the bone marrow transplant unit.

After battling cancer, he founded The Stewart Francke Leukemia Foundation. The foundation helps fund bone marrow matches for minority patients and also supports groups like the Karmanos Cancer Institute and the Children’s Leukemia Foundation.

The musician is survived by his wife, Julia; his daughter, Tess Francke Barrett (Malichi); his son, G. Stewart III; his sisters, Martha Humphreys (John) and Kit Francke-Reece; and many nieces, nephews, and fans who loved his music.