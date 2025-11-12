Singer Known for Huge ‘Twilight’ Song to Divorce Husband After 7 Years of Marriage

A singer of a beloved song from the Twilight film franchise is getting a divorce.

It seems Christina Perri’s love story with husband Paul Costabile wasn’t as immortal as a vampire’s. The “A Thousand Years” singer is divorcing him after seven years of marriage.

Documents filed by Perri, 39, in the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, on November 3, cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to records obtained by PEOPLE.

Christina Perri and Paul Costabile in 2019. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, the singer and Costabile, a comedian and game show host, married on December 12, 2017. The former couple share two daughters, Pixie Rose, 3, and Carmella Stanley, 7.

The ‘ A Thousand Years ‘ Singer Requested to Deny Spousal Support to Her Former Husband

Perri, who cited November 3 as their separation date, requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children. She also asked the court to deny spousal support to Costabile.

The documents also indicate a prenuptial agreement dated December 11, 2017.

Perri and Costabile first announced their union on Instagram back in 2017, when Costabile shared a photo of the happy couple in front of a less-than-romantic green screen.

“4 years ago today, I met my dream girl in this room,” he gushed in the caption. “4 years later, today I married my dream girl and best friend.”

“Pretty sure I’m the proudest I’ve EVER been to be able to call the most bellissima person + woman I’ve ever known now my wife,” he added. “Whoa. I thank God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, our family’s love and support, and this unforgettable year.”

Meanwhile, Perri published a children’s book in April, inspired by her hit song “A Thousand Years,” which was featured in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1.