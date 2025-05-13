singer-comes-out-as-gay-during-concert

A singer from the K-pop boy band Just B recently came out as gay during a concert in Los Angeles.

Videos by Suggest

In 2025, a boy band member coming out as gay may no longer be groundbreaking, but it remains a bold and uncommon move within the high-pressure Korean music industry, where artists are often intensely private about their personal lives.

Bain, 23, announced the news during a solo performance at the band’s Los Angeles show last month.

“I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community — as a gay person,” he said in videos widely shared across social media.

Social media videos captured the crowd erupting into enthusiastic cheers.

“To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, or still figuring it out — this is for you. You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way,” the singer said, referring to the song by Lady Gaga, whom he described as “my queen.”

Next, Bain launched into a song while waving a rainbow pride flag.

Fans Show Their Support After Singer Comes Out as Gay

Fans of Just B were overwhlemingly supportive of the singer’s choice to come out as gay.

“I’m so proud of you, kiddo. Always love yourself because WE LOVE YOU!!!!” one fan wrote in the comments to the video. “You are an inspiration for so many people, Bain,” another fan added.

Openly identifying as gay is extremely uncommon among active K-pop stars, whose actions are closely monitored by music labels and scrutinized by fans who demand they maintain a wholesome image. According to the Korean media outlet News1, per NBC News, Bain is the first male K-pop idol to publicly come out.

According to NBC News, before Bain, Jiae, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group Wassup, revealed in 2020 that she identifies as bisexual. More recently, Lara, an Indian-American member of the U.S.-based girl group Katseye, came out as queer last month through a fan platform.

In socially conservative South Korea, homosexuality is still a sensitive and often controversial issue, with same-sex marriage not legally recognized. A 2023 Human Rights Watch report highlights that discrimination against LGBTQ individuals remains widespread and deeply rooted in society.

However, that didn’t stop Bain’s bandmates from showing their support.

Following the performance, Bain’s bandmate Siwoo shared a message of encouragement on a fan platform, according to reports from South Korean media.

“I was watching from backstage and I cried too,” Siwoo said. “I cried even more because I knew how hard it was for him.”