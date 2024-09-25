singer-belinda-peregrin-falls-on-runway-during-fashion-week-in-hilarious-clip

Not letting gravity ruin her big moment, actress Belinda Peregrin seemingly walked off a nasty fall while on the runway of Paris Fashion Week.

While making her way down the L’Oreal show runway in an all-red ensemble, the Spanish-Mexican singer made it a few steps before tripping. She managed to put her arms up right before landing on the ground.

However, Belinda Peregrin quickly got back up with the help of Brazilian singer Anitta and continued down the fashion week runway without another incident. Not long after, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of the ordeal.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you fall, what matters is how you get up,” Peregrin captioned the post. She then thanked Anitta for coming to her aid.

Anitta adorably responded, “Perfect my LOVE CUTE.”

Belinda Peregrin then posted another video of her with a scene from Sex and the City when Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw took a tumble on the runway of fashion week.

“The most iconic moment in my life, even though it was not how I imagined it would be,” she captioned that post.

Along with Peregrin, others who participated in the L’Oreal show, which was themed “Walk Your Worth,” were Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis.

Fans Support Belinda Paragrin Following Fashion Week Tumble

Showing love and support for Belinda Paragrin following her fashion week tumble, fans took to her Instagram post to praise her.

“Beliiii, your ankles,” one fan wrote. “but you always super perris. Get up and walk more empowered than ever. Anitta a queen but above all super companion.”

Another fan also wrote, “That’s what beautiful is about, that’s falling with style, we don’t all manage to get up.”

Giving praise to both Paragrin and Anitta, Spotify Mexico declared, “A Queen always uplifts another Queen.”.

A fellow admirer echoed Spotify Mexico and wrote, “Queens supporting Queens the way it should be.”

Fans also took to Anitta’s Instagram to praise her for helping Paragrin. “You helping [Belinda] stand up was an icon!” a fan stated “A ‘simple’ and natural help that says a lot to a society that crosses us daily stating that we want to see the fall of the other.

One new follower declared Anitta’s knee-jerked reaction to help Paragrin inspired the follow. “New follower for acting with empathy and love with my queen.”



