singer-and-her-rapper-husband-announce-birth-of-baby-girl

A YouTuber, actress, singer, and her rapper husband just added “parents” to their growing résumés.

Venezuelan influencer-turned-singer Lele Pons, 29, and Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, 32, celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Eloísa, in a recent Instagram post.

“Eloísa 💕 July 26, 2025,” the couple wrote alongside two sweet snapshots.

In the first image, the newborn’s delicate foot is lovingly cradled by both Pons and Guaynaa. The second photo captures a heartwarming scene as Guaynaa tenderly kisses his daughter, who rests on a blanket in a snug pink onesie, her tiny fingers gently wrapped around his thumb.

The comments section was overflowing with love and cheers from friends and celebs alike. Demi Lovato chimed in with a simple but enthusiastic, “Congratulations!!” Meanwhile, internet personality Hannah Stocking wrote, “Welcome to the world, baby girl!!!!”

Pons and Guaynaa announced their pregnancy in March with baby bump photos and the caption, “We’re PREGNANT!!!!! Can’t wait to meet you! We love you- Mom & Dad.”

In April, the couple revealed their baby’s gender with a celebration. Family and friends chose “boy” or “girl” teams before pink slime confirmed they were expecting a daughter. A gobsmacked Pons fell during the event… but wasn’t injured.

The Singer Treated Fans to a Unique Bikini Snap in June

Meanwhile, back in June, Pons treated fans to a playful birthday bikini comparison that showed just how much can change in a year. For her 28th, she rocked a tiny bikini, flaunting her impossibly toned, jaw-dropping body that practically screamed “goddess.” Fast forward to her 29th, and she humorously embraced the post-pregnancy reality, trading her bombshell glow for a more “relatable mom vibes” look. In both pics, she held up a cupcake with a candle—because let’s face it, whether rocking abs or baby weight, cake is non-negotiable!

“28 VS. 29 !!!!! Happy birthday to me,” she wrote next to the snaps.

Pons and Guaynaa met while collaborating on the song “Se Te Nota” in 2020, sparking romance rumors as they shared photos together online. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded Miami wedding in March 2023.