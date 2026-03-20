Simone Biles Celebrates Her Next ‘Home’ As Husband Signs With New NFL Team

Ready for the next chapter, Simone Biles announces her new “home” as her husband Jonathan Owens signs with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

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This is notably the fifth team Owens has been on since he joined the NFL in 2018.

In a post on Instagram, the Olympian shared the exciting news. “Excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season,” she wrote. “Beyond proud of you [Jonathan]! Keep defeating the odds, I love you.”

The post features a photo of Biles with Owens as he signed his season contract. Other photos in the post showed the Colts indoor field and Owens’ appearance on the Colts Show.

Biles also shared a photo that features the quote, “Only thing really worth chasing is a dream.”

Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted agent in 2018. After one year, he joined the Houston Texans and stayed there until 2022.

Following his time in Houston, Owens played for the Green Bay Packers for one year before joining the Chicago Bears.

Biles has been with him every step of the way. The couple has been married since April 2023.

Fans Celebrate the Couple’s Next Move

Offering support, fans took to the post’s comment section to share encouraging thoughts about the news.

“Welcome to Indy, Simone! Carmel is a great place to call home,” one fan wrote.

Another fan stated, “As a Colts fan, I cannot wait to see your Colts fashion,”

“We’re happy to have you in the Circle City!” the Visit Indy Instagram account declared. “Let us know if you need any recommendations.”

Meanwhile, Chicago Bears fans wrote about how they would miss the couple.

“We are gonna miss you @simonebiles and your incredible fashion sense and repping for the Bears,” one Bears fan wrote. “I love football, but always came to see what you were doing, as you always have such cute fashion. Chicago and I will miss you both!”

Another Bears fan added, “Come back to Chicago, Simone! We are heartbroken, honestly.”