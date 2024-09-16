shakira-stomps-off-stage-after-catching-a-fan-filming-up-her-skirt

Over the weekend, Shakira noticed a fan appearing to film up her skirt while she performed her new single at Miami nightclub LIV. This invasion of privacy led the pop star to abruptly leave the stage.

The moment was immortalized in a fan footage that was shared on X.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

In the footage, Shakira is seen smiling and dancing on stage as her fans erupt with excitement during a preview of “Soltera,” the release date of which has yet to be announced. Throughout the clip, the superstar occasionally gathers her short skirt while playfully waving her index fingers, looking down at an unseen individual off-screen and signaling for them to stop their actions.

Shakira notices a fan filming up her skirt and tells them to stop recording her. (Image via X / @FeimM_)

At one point, Shakira gestures to her eye, as if to say, “I see you.” She quickly adjusted the front and back of her skirt to maintain her modesty.

The music blares from the speakers as Shakira, visibly frustrated, places her hands on her hips and showcases a few more dance moves.

The pop star then gestures that she’s had enough of the disrespect and steps off stage. (Image via X / @FeimM_)

After tugging at her hem and shaking her head, she walks off the stage.

Fans React to Shakira Leaving the Stage Following Getting Filmed Up Her Skirt

Of course, fans came out in force on X to show their support for Shakira following the perve filming up her skirt.

One fan wrote: “shakira cant even enjoy and dance to her OWN song like??”

“Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault,” another outraged onlooker declared.

However, a suspicious amount of X denizens seemingly have a PhD in such matters. In turn, they decided to die on the hill of perversity.

“You can film wherever there is no expectation of privacy,” one not at all creepy X user reasoned. “Choosing to dance on an elevated platform in front of a crowd while wearing an extremely short dress could cause someone to argue that you voluntarily gave up that privacy,” they added, likely as sweat dripped down their greasy brow.

“Sexual Assault would only be valid if someone touched her in a sexual manner,” another law scholar confidently wrote.

Still, yet another X denizen decided it was time to change the law on Shakira’s behalf…

“In religious countries, they will be jailed for at least 10 years for cases like this. We need laws like that in the west!”, they demanded with puritanical vengeance.