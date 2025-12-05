‘Sex and the City’ Star Marries Longtime Love in Intimate London Wedding

A Sex and the City star said “I do” in a chic, understated London ceremony.

Veteran actress Kim Cattrall and married audio engineer Russell Thomas yesterday, according to PEOPLE. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with 12 guests at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

Cattrall, 69, wore a refined Dior suit styled by her longtime collaborator, Patricia Field. She accessorized with Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke Philip Treacy hat. Thomas, 55, wore a custom black Richard James suit with a gold tie.

PEOPLE’s Instagram post featuring snapshots from the ceremony was full of comments from happy Sex and the City fans.

“Finally, Samantha is in a relationship,” one top comment read. “Love always finds you at the right time,” another onlooker wrote. “Marriage looks fabulous on Kim,” a third fan offered.

Kim Cattrall Met Her New Husband Nearly a Decade Ago

Meanwhile, the wedding has been long in the making. The Sex and the City fan-favorite and Thomas first met at the BBC in 2016, when Cattrall appeared on an episode of Woman’s Hour. Their connection quickly blossomed into a full-fledged relationship.

“We’ve been together almost 10 years now. And we’ve had a blast. We’ve just had so much fun,” Cattrall recently told UK outlet The Times.

Cattrall, best known for her role as Samantha Jones in the hit HBO comedy-drama, also clarified that her partner is not a sound engineer.

“He was an actor originally. He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love,” she told the outlet. However, she neglected to explain exactly what his profession is.

Sex and the City aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, spawning two spin-off films. The series starred Sarah Jessica Parker alongside Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

For her role, Cattrall won a Golden Globe in 2003. She also received three other Golden Globe nominations and five Primetime Emmy nominations for the show.

Parker, Nixon, and Davis starred in the spin-off series And Just Like That, starting in 2021, while Cattrall made a brief appearance in the season two finale in 2023.

She allegedly had a smaller role in the spin-off due to a tense relationship with the show and her co-stars.