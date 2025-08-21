seth-meyers-mourns-the-loss-of-his-beloved-pup-frisbee

Late-night talk show host Seth Meyers shared the unfortunate news that his beloved dog, Frisbee, has passed away.

In a post on Instagram, Meyers paid tribute to Italian Greyhound, who was 14 years old.

“RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with,” he wrote on Instagram Aug. 19. “She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl.”

Seth Meyers also posted various photos of Frisbee in the tribute post. His former Saturday Night Live costars took to the comment section to pay their respects.

“Noooo! Frisbeeee! Sorry for your loss,” Rachel Dratch wrote.

Kenan Thompson declared, “Oh noooooo!!! So Sorry buddy!!”

“Frisbee forever,” Amy Poehler added.

Seth Meyers’ Dog Frisbee Was an Arch Nemesis of Andy Samberg

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg previously revealed that he had a rivalry with Seth Meyers’ dog Frisbee for years.

The beef between Samberg and Frisbee was made public in 2014, when the comedian appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During their onstage chat, Meyers mentioned his “adorable dog Frisbee,” to which Samberg said, “You have a dog.”

Meyers recalled when Samberg first met Frisbee. “You met my dog when she was like a 2-month-old puppy, and you basically said, ‘No, thank you.'”

Samberg said, “Frisbee is a dog, who to me, looks kinda rat-like. And I lived in New York a long time, and I don’t get down on rats.”

The rivalry became a running bit following the conversation. Meyers recently commented about Samberg’s disdain for Frisbee. “He really hates my dog, and he’s hated my dog since she was little and now she’s 14 years old.”

Meyers had stated the feeling was mutual, with Frisbee not being a real fan of Samberg.

Weeks before Frisbee’s passing, Meyers teamed up with Poehler to prank Samberg with news that the pup died while he appeared on Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

When Poehler shared the “sad news,” Samberg’s face visibly lit up. “Don’t even play because I’ll be so happy,” Samberg stated. “I will never back off that. That dog sucks, dude! And I know this is a good vibes cast, So I don’t even want to bring that energy but that dog is like a rat carcass.”

One of the top comments of Meyers’ Frisbee tribute post is, “may her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever.”



