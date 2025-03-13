serial-child-abductor-and-trafficker-executed-after-selling-17-children

A Chinese child abductor and trafficker with 17 victims has been executed months after his sentencing.

According to China Daily, Yu Huaying, the accused child abductor and trafficker, was executed on Friday, Mar. 7. The execution was conducted by the Guiyang Intermediate People’s Court in Southwest China’s Guizhou province.

BBC reported that the woman’s 2023 trial found that she abducted 11 children. However, it was later revealed that she actually abducted 17.

Huaying’s death sentence was approved by the Supreme People’s Court this past fall. Prosecutors from the local procuratorate supervised the procedure.

One of the children, now a woman, revealed she was trafficked for 3,500 yuan in 1995. The victim, Yang Niuhua, has been documenting the search of her family through the social media platform Douyin.

Court documents further showed that Huaying’s first victim was actually her own son. She sold him for 5,000 yuan when she was in her 20s.

The Abductions and Trafficking Occurred Between 1993 and 2003

The woman was found guilty of abducting children from Guizhou, Chongqing, and Yunnan and selling them. The crimes were committed between 1993 and 2003. She was sentenced to death for the crime of child trafficking in a first-instance criminal judgment.

Not long after she was sentenced, Huaying’s appeal was quickly rejected by the Guizhou Provincial Higher People’s Court. The death sentence was reaffirmed following a second-instance trial.

Along with her death sentence, Huaying was deprived of her political rights. All of her personal property was also confiscated.

“Yu Huaying’s subjective malice is extremely deep, her criminal behavior is particularly heinous, and the consequences of her actions are severe, warranting harsh punishment,” the court stated. “Although she confessed, this is insufficient to justify a lighter sentence.”