‘Selling Sunset’ Star’s Pregnancy ‘Prank’ on Her Husband Infuriates Fans

A Selling Sunset star is in hot water with fans after she posted a video of her pulling a pregnancy “prank” on her husband.

Videos by Suggest

Last week, Heather El Moussa shared a video of testing her husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, to guess different feminine products. When she handed him a fertility tracker, Tarek guessed it was a tampon. He then saw the word “fertility” on it.

Tarek then asked Heather if it was a pregnancy test, and then questioned if she was expecting. Instead of answering him, Heather urged him to open the packet.

Once he realized it wasn’t a pregnancy test, Tarek declared, “You can’t do that to me! My heart, my heart.”

Healther El Moussa pranks her husband, Tarek. Video credit Heather El Moussa/Instagram

Heather then captioned the post, “Unplanned prank… or was it?” with a crying-laughing emoji. She also shared the video, “Pranking my husband that I’m pregnant…”

However, the pregnancy prank didn’t sit well with some of the Selling Sunset star’s fans.

“I love you guys… but this…” one fan wrote. “I wish you wouldn’t prank about pregnancy.”

Another fan wrote, “Daily reminder that pregnancy is not a joke, as for people that have gone through infertility like myself.”

The ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Defended Her Pregnancy Prank Video Before Deleting It

Seeing the backlash, Heather took to the comment section to defend herself.

“This was unplanned from another piece of content we shot,” she explained. “The way the moment unfolded, we thought it was funny given our very public opinions on another baby right now.”

Heather further noted, “It was to make light on our own situation and never to offend others.”

She later decided to delete the entire post.

Heather and Tarek El Moussa share a son, Tristan, 2. Tarek also shared son, Brayden, 9, and daughter, Taylor, 14, with ex-wife and fellow HGTV star Christina Haack.

The couple recently revealed they were in therapy over their differing opinion about welcoming another child into their blended family.

“[Tristian] is, like, the light of my life,” Heather shared earlier this year while on the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast. “It makes me so happy. I’m like, “How could I not want more [children]?’ But my husband is very much done.”

She also noted, “So we’re very different on what we want for our future, which is hard.”

Heather pointed out that while Tarek may have been raising babies since his 20s, she feels as though motherhood “just started” for her.

“I’m 37. I’m turning 38 this year. So, for me, it’s kind of like now or never in a way, not because you can’t have babies older, but I don’t want to be 40 having babies still because it’s a lot,” she added. “It takes up a lot of your time, a lot of your life, and the kids are my priority over myself. So, I want to do it, get my body back. And it took a long time. It’s hard.”