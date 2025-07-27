‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Marries G-Flip Again In Medieval-Themed Wedding Ceremony

Two years after exchanging vows in a Las Vegas ceremony, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and G-Flip got married once again during a medieval-themed wedding.

Stause took to her Instagram Stories to share details about the exciting event. One photo showed an invitation that reads, “By Royal Decree, We request the honor of your noble presence to witness the wedding ceremony of Lord LFipo and Lady Stause.”

Photo by Chrishell Stause/Instagram Story

The photo further reads, “Lord Flipo & Lady Stause bid thee join in revelry and royal delight. Attire: Medieval, Renaissance, Regal, and Festive attire encouraged. RSVP with haste.”

Among those who attended the event was famed hairstylist Chris Appleton. He took to his own Instagram Story to share photos of Chrishell Stause and G-Flip’s big day. He was included with the couple and two knights in one of the snaps.

Photo by Chris Appleton/Instagram Story

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip Recently Opened Up About Their Journey to Parenthood

The special ceremony comes just weeks after Chrishell Stause and G-Flip opened up about their IVF experience.

“Back on the IVF hell train,” Stause wrote in an Instagram Story post featuring a photo of her medication. “I think this may be my last attempt.”

She then stated, “There are other alternatives, but this route needed to be tried first bc of timing. If it’s meant to be, it will be. If not, pivot.”

Just after fans flooded her with support, Stause shared a photo of a Twin Peaks character writing. “Live footage of me reading all the beautiful supportive messages on the last slide,” she wrote.

Stause also spoke about her parenting journey earlier this year. She talked about how she and G-Flip were considering adoption.

“It’s been a bumpy road,” she admitted to Us Weekly. “We’ve kept the details a little under wraps, just because I don’t think it helps anybody to go into all the details.”

Stause then said, “I’ll just say to anyone that understands this [adoption] process – there are just a lot of different roadblocks, and so we feel like we’re on the upswing.”

Meanwhile, G-Flip said on the People Every Day podcast in May that she definitely sees children in the future. “I’ve always loved kids,” the drummer said. “Definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”