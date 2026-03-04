Selena Gomez Says It’s Her “Dream” To Have 4 Children With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has shared that she wants to have four kids with her husband Benny Blanco.

Gomez and Blanco got married in September 2025, after dating since 2023. And it looks like they have children on their minds.

The 33-year-old singer appeared on the second episode of Benny Blanco’s new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, with partners Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Kristin Batalucco. Together, the group of buddies discussed a whole range of things, including Gomez’s desire for a family.

Benny Blanco asked Burd and Batalucco if they wanted to have children. After they uncertainly answered, Gomez said, “I want four, but that’s out there.”

Gomez then went on to explain what makes her want to have a big family. And it turns out to be the film The Family Stone (2005). She described the film as “sweet” and “touching,” but also “sad.”

“In honor of the person that I adore so much that made me think of my Nana, Diane Keaton … There’s a movie called The Family Stone,” she began to explain.

Selena Gomez Wants A Big Family

“She basically has this scene, and it’s a dinner scene with all her children, and I can’t get it out of my head,” she continued. “It has always made me feel so good inside, that I said, one day at my dinner table, when I’m her age, I want to see that dinner table.”

She acknowledged that this is just a dream of hers, and she’s open to whatever happens in her life. “Whatever happens, happens,” she said.

“If we’re only able to have one, none, we don’t know. But my dream for sure was that scene, where they’re all at the dinner table, and they’re all with their partners, their significant others, their kids, or single.”

Gomez does know what she’s getting into, however, “So, it’s actually going to be crazy hell until they become adults.”

They continued to humorously discuss the nature of having kids, before moving onto other subjects.