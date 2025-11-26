‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

A Seeking Sister Wife star was arrested just months after welcoming a baby girl with his new wife and a week after announcing her birth.

According to TMZ, Garrick Merrifield was arrested on Monday in Chaffee County, Colorado. He has since been released on bond.

According to online court records, the TLC star has been charged with telephone obstruction of service. However, a jail spokesperson told TMZ that Merrifield was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Just Welcomed New Baby with His Latest Wife

In Season 6 of Seeking Sister Wife, viewers watched Garrick and his wife, Dannielle Merrifield, welcome a new wife, Lorrana, into their family.

Just last week, TLC revealed via Instagram that Garrick and Loranna had welcomed a baby girl. Their daughter, Sarah, was born on July 3, according to PEOPLE.

“I am so happy to see Sarah growing up alongside her siblings, creating bonds and receiving so much love from the whole family,” Lorrana gushed to the outlet then. “She is very smiley, always with a wide and cheerful smile when she sees each of us.”

“Baby Sarah is definitely a squeaker,” Garrick added. “She is loud. I wonder if she might be an opera singer someday. She’s got some lungs on her. I’m excited to see more of her personality and seeing her and Leia as sisters playing together and growing up together. It is such a blessing that we had Sarah at this time, so Leia will grow up with her also.”

Garrick and Dannielle, who legally divorced years ago but remain in a plural relationship, share three children: teenage sons Geremiah and Solomon, and a younger daughter, Leia.

New episodes of Seeking Sister Wife air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and stream the next day on Max.