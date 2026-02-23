Secret Service Fatally Shoots Allegedly-Armed Man Outside of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

An alleged armed man has died after he was fatally shot by the Secret Service when he breached President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.

According to Fox News Digital, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. The suspect had made an “unauthorized entry” through the north gate of the Palm Beach, Florida resort as a vehicle was exiting. He was seen carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can when Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy confronted him.

“They confronted a white male who was carrying a gas can and a shotgun,” Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw explained. “He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him – at which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position. At that point in time, the deputy and the two Secret Service agents fired their weapons and neutralized the threat.”

Bradshaw also confirmed that the man has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina. He further explained that Martin did not exchange any words with the Secret Service agents or deputy. He was instructed to “drop the items” before being shot.

The man was pronounced dead at Mar-a-Lago.

There have been multiple assassination attempts on President Trump since 2024. One during a political rally in Pennsylvania and another at Mar-a-Lago.

No Law Enforcement Agents Were Injured in the Incident

Officials also announced that no law enforcement agents were injured in the incident.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi explained it was believed that the man had purchased the alleged weapon while traveling south. Law enforcement discovered the weapon’s box in the man’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina revealed that Martin was also reported missing at around the same time the incident at Mar-a-Lago occurred. His information was entered into the national missing person database before federal officials announced an investigation.

Martin had no prior history with the local officials, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office stated. Per his cousin, Braden Fields, Martin was “quiet” and “afraid of guns.” He was also from a family of Trump supporters.

“He’s a good kid,” Fields told AP News. “I wouldn’t believe he would do something like this. It’s mind-blowing.”

Fields also explained that Martin worked at a local golf course. Martin would send money from each paycheck to charity. “He wouldn’t even hurt an ant,” Fields pointed out. “He doesn’t know how to use a gun.”

Fields added that Martin didn’t discuss politics. “We are big Trump supporters, all of us. Everybody.”

FBI Director Kash Patel further stated in a post on X that the agency was “dedicating all necessary resources in the investigation of this morning’s incident.” He then said that the FBI “will continue working closely with @SecretService as well [as] our state and federal partners and will provide updates as we are able.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also spoke out. She stated that the U.S. Secret Service “acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home.”