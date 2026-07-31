‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Reveals Las Vegas Wedding Chapel Video

Whitney Leavitt is married…again!

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The former Secret Lives of Mormon Lives star and her husband Conner Leavitt renewed their vows after a decade of marriage.

Leavitt shared a video on Instagram on June 19 showing her in a white hotel robe.

“Since we’re in Vegas…we should get married,” she says, while Conner points to his wedding band and reminds her that they’re already married.

“But I wanna marry you again,” she says, before the video cuts to them jumping up and down in front of Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel.

“I’ll marry you over and over again @leavitt.conner 💒♥️,” she captioned the post. “A marriage so nice I want to say “I do” twice 🔥 Race you to the Altar! 🖤,” he replied.

Whitney shared another series of images from the wedding ceremony on Instagram, revealing that the couple’s three children were present, as well as their family.

“A decade of loving you ♥️,” she wrote.

“Ten years ago, we promised each other forever. Today, we renewed those promises with hearts even fuller than before. Through every season, every challenge, every laugh, you’ve remained one of my greatest blessings, my safest place, and my best friend. I’d choose you a thousand times over. Here’s to the next chapter of our forever 🖤.”

Conner commented, writing “From best friends to lovers. Im madly in love with you Whitney 🖤.”

For the ceremony, Whitney wore a white bridal mini dress by Ricca Sposa with a long lace veil by Eteri Couture. Her husband wore a standard dark tuxedo, and their three children also wore white.

The vow renewal has been in the works for a long time. In February, the couple appeared in a feature for Brides magazine, where they first spoke about their hopes.

Initially, the pair wanted to rent a chateau in Italy, but given their busy life, Vegas feels like an apt substitute. Plus, their main goal was to have fun.

“We got married really young,” Conner told the magazine, noting he and Whitney were 22 and 23 respectively.

“It felt like our wedding day, as much as it was for us, it really felt like it was for our families. So we really want to do something to make it ours, and this felt like a really fun way to do it.”