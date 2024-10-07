Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ‘Special Treatment’ in Jail Detailed by Former Inmate

With Sean “Diddy” Combs behind bars until further notice, a former inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn reveals details about the “special treatment” the rapper will experience at the infamous jail.

During an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Married at First Sight Australia star Timothy Smith spoke about the experience he had at the same jail. He was sent to the facility after pleading guilty to drug trafficking. He was sentenced to a year in the prison.

Smith stated that Diddy is not receiving any special treatment while at the jail. “His money and wealth won’t get him any benefits,” the former inmate said.

Smith then said that the federal prison system is “so limited” that Diddy and other rich inmates won’t get “extra privilege” while in jail. “You’re allowed a few basics, like a tracksuit and sneakers from the commissary, but that’s about it. They do raids, and if you try to stockpile, they take everything,” the former reality TV star shared.

He went on to point out that Diddy more likely does not have “access to other inmates.”

“People think there are TVs and radios, but where he’s at, there’s nothing, not even a radio.,” Smith said. “You get a Bible and one book per week. That’s all.”

Smith further stated that Diddy would only get 300 minutes of phone time as well “So if you’re on the phone for 30 minutes a day, after 10 days, you get no more phone for the next 20 days,” he noted. “Sometimes you run out of minutes within the first week, and then you’re just left talking to yourself.”

Smith further shared that Diddy’s wealth wouldn’t get very far in jail. “His wealth won’t help him in here, nothing at all,” he added.

Diddy Has Been At The Infamous Jail Since His Arraignment

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his arraignment, he was transported to the jail where he has been waiting for his next hearing.

The jail is infamously known due to its terrible conditions. Federal judges have previously called out the Bureau of Prisons for alleged inhuman conditions at the center.

One inmate, Edwin Cordero, was murdered at the facility in July, just a few months before Diddy’s arrest. Fellow inmates Jamaul Aziz, James Bazemore, and Alberto Santiago were reportedly charged with Cordeo’s murder.

Another inmate, Uriel Whyte, was also murdered in June.

Others who have been put in the facility are R. Kelly, Michael Cohen, Fetty Wap, and Ghislaine Maxwell.