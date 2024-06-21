Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Instagram Posts and Videos Mysteriously Deleted

Things are continuing to spiral downward for Sean “Diddy” Combs. In March, the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security did an explosive raid of his home. The Bad Boy Founder is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Amid all of the drama surrounding the Bad Boy Founder, he has deleted all of his content from Instagram.

“The 54-year-old Combs has almost 20 million followers on Instagram, but all pictures and videos from his account disappeared Thursday,” Forbes writes.

NYC Mayor Revokes Combs’ Key to City

In May, CNN released disturbing video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically attacking his former girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura.

Before the release of the video, New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams awarded Combs the key to the city. However, after further evaluation, the honor has now been revoked.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” Adams said in a letter. “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”

Upon receiving the key to the city, Combs called the honor an “incredible moment,” in his life.

“Receiving the key to the city of New York – the very city that molded me – is an honor and incredible moment in my life,” Combs said. To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me.”

Suge Knight Gets Candid on Diddy

Since it was made aware that Combs was on the authorities’ radar several others began to come forward. Sharing horror stories of what Combs did to them. Despite seemingly being in a world of legal trouble, Suge Knight has a different take on Diddy’s situation. Knight believes he has been working as a federal informant for years.

“It’s a lot of things that people have been knowing, and everybody gets judged differently,” Knight said during a recent episode of his podcast, Collect Call.

“It shouldn’t be a grey area when it comes to doing something right, doing something positive, or doing something for the community. That being said, naturally, Puffy has been an FBI informant forever, as they would say. That’s why it’s different when it comes to him.”

Knight is the founder of Death Row Records who was at odds with Combs’ label, Bad Boy in the 1990s. He is also currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a manslaughter conviction.