Schools Warning Students Against ‘Criminal’ TikTok Challenge

TikTok has soared in popularity since the video-sharing social media platform initially got started. Like any social media outlet, TikTok is home to massively popular influencers, who sometimes initiate “challenges” for their followers to try. However, some challenges on TikTok are more dangerous than fun, resulting in severe consequences.

The Latest TikTok Challenge

School district leaders and teachers across the country are concerned for the safety of teachers as a new TikTok challenge started trending. The “Slap a Teacher” challenge encourages students to hit a teacher without getting caught in the act and then post the video on TikTok.

Some believe this new trend is linked to the “Devious Lick” challenge, which involves students stealing and damaging random pieces of school property.

While people have noted the “Slap a Teacher” challenge hasn’t gained too much popularity, students are at risk of severe consequences if they choose to participate. So, far there have been reports of this challenge occurring in Missouri, California, and South Carolina.

“This type of behavior, just like theft and destruction of property, is not a prank. It’s criminal behavior,” Bryan Vaughn, the Lancaster County School District director, wrote on Facebook.

In addition to the so-called “prank” being criminal behavior, school districts also have some strict repercussions for those who participate. Vaughn also said, “assault on a staff member is an expellable offense which means the student is removed from the school for the rest of the year.”

Educators across the country hope that bringing attention to the severe consequences of hitting a teacher makes students realize that it’s in no way a prank.

Other Dangerous TikTok Trends

TikTok has seen some pretty wild challenges on the platform. Although most of these challenges seem like a harmless way to have fun, the consequences can be dangerous and result in serious injury. For example, one of the more popular TikTok trends is “The Milk Crate Challenge.”

This challenge involves stacking several milk crates into a stair formation and attempting to climb to the top. Seems harmless enough. However, an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Shaw Anothony, said, “injuries can include broken wrists, shoulder dislocations, ACL and meniscus tears.”

Another dangerous TikTok trend is the “Blackout Challenge.” Also referred to as the “choking game,” people cut of their air supply until the point of unconsciousness. Obviously, this is one of the more dangerous trends and has resulted in several deaths since it gained popularity.

While there doesn’t appear to be a clear point to this challenge, young teens and children continue to try it. However, when it comes to the challenges seen on TikTok, it’s better to be safe than sorry and avoid them altogether.