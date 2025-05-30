Savannah Chrisley Shares First Snapshots of Dad Todd Chrisley After Prison Release

Savannah and Todd Chrisley are beating the paparazzi to the punch, making headlines of their own after the reality TV personality’s presidential pardon.

The day after Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were released from prison on Wednesday, Savannah took to Instagram to share the first photos of her father’s beaming face.

The clip featured multiple selfies with her father set to Jason Aldean’s “We Back.”

“To the paparazzi following us looking to pay your bills… here’s your photo,” Savannah wrote alongside the snaps, adding a face-palm emoji.

In the photos, Todd is pictured wearing sunglasses and a black baseball cap, smiling alongside Savannah, who sports a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a black sweatshirt.

In another clip, Todd and Savannah were seen leaving Nordstrom together, trying to avoid any paparazzi waiting outside.

“You b***ches aren’t paying your bills from me,” Todd can be heard crying as he puts a shopping bag over his head.

Todd Chrisley Plans to Get Pack to His ‘Skincare Routine’ Following Prison Stint

In the video, Todd explained that he preferred to keep his face out of the paparazzi’s cameras for now, citing the “BOP (Federal Bureau of Prisons) glow” he currently has.

“I’m so happy to be home. I’m going to start my skincare routine tomorrow,” he quipped.

Todd mentioned that his wife Julie was “hiding” at home.. “She’s smarter than I am,” he admitted.

Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022, receiving a combined sentence of 19 years in prison. In January 2023, they began serving their sentences in separate facilities. However, on Tuesday, they were granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump.

“Both my parents are coming home,” Savannah gushed in an Instagram video in the wake of the news. “I could not be more grateful.”

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents,” she added. “So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

After Tuesday’s pardon announcement, Savannah also released a statement. “For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home,” she explained, per PEOPLE. “This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family.”

“Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over,” she added. “I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one. Family is everything to me, and I will never stop fighting for what is right.”