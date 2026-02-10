Sarah Shahi Confirms Breakup From Adam Demos

Actress Sarah Shahi has publicly confirmed that she and fellow Sex/Life co-star Adam Demos ended their long-term romantic relationship, saying the breakup was difficult to navigate in the public eye.

Shahi, 45, and Demos, 40, began dating in 2021 after meeting on the set of the Netflix drama Sex/Life. The couple became known for both their on-screen chemistry and their off-screen romance, often sharing affectionate moments with fans and the media during the show’s run.

Nearly nine months after the news of their split first surfaced in April 2025, the Paradise actress spoke about what it felt like to go public with her breakup. In an interview with US, published in early January, she said ending a relationship in the spotlight added an extra emotional layer to the experience.

Sarah Shahi Speaks On The Duality Of A Public Relationship

Sarah Shahi explained that she found it “sweet” that fans really engaged in their relationship. However, breaking up such a public relationship comes with its own challenges.

“There was an element of the relationship that people really felt belonged to them, which was very sweet and heart-warming,” she admitted. “The flip to that is when things end, you feel like you’re going through it twice.”

“You’re going through it emotionally on a personal level, and then you’re going through it again on a much bigger level.”

Her remarks came as she continues to build her career in television following the end of Sex/Life and its subsequent cancellation.

Although both actors have largely stayed quiet about their lives since the split, Shahi chose to address the breakup publicly to put speculation to rest. Her comments suggested she views the separation as a closed chapter, as she shifts her attention toward upcoming work and her personal growth.

