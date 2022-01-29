Sarah Jessica Parker Is Unrecognizable In Her First Red Carpet Appearance

No one is immune to cringey outfits from their past–especially celebs. Indeed, even style icons like Sarah Jessica Parker have worn their fair share of amazing and atrocious ensembles.

SJP’s decades-long career means there is ample evidence of all of her best and worst looks–and we’re here to take a look at all of them. From her first red carpet appearance to now, she’s virtually unrecognizable.

2021: ‘And Just Like That’ NYC Premiere

One of SJP’s most recent red carpet appearances paid homage to the classic Carrie Bradshaw look: a pink tutu and pumps. The 56-year-old actress put a demure spin on Carrie’s Sex and the City opener ensemble.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Not to mention, the blend of icy gray and baby pink complements Parker’s blue eyes and blonde hair beautifully. Who knew someone could make a 25+ year outfit look fresh?

2018: Tribeca Film Festival

While SJP might look comfy in couture, she’s also the master of blending chic and casual. She attended the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in a laid-back button-up, cropped jeans, and boots. Her outfit looks as natural on the red carpet as it would on a brunch date.

(Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Oh, and the cropped jeans and boots combo? That’s an SJP-approved clothing hack to make petite legs look longer and leaner.

2015: NYC Ballet Fall Gala

Of course, when the time comes to put the glitz back on, SJP rises to the occasion. Her 2015 NYC Ballet Fall Gala gown was the textile equivalent of a starry night sky. The look was head-to-toe glam, from her polished updo to metallic T-strap pumps.

(Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

To break up the monochromatism, SJP carried a bedazzled wine red bag. She complimented the gown’s embellishments with stunning diamond accessories. (She was going to a gala, after all.)

2011: 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Like the character she played on Sex and the City, Parker is never one to shy away from a statement look. In 2011, she attended the Cannes Film Festival decked out in multiple colors, patterns, and textures.

(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Parker used turquoise, a color not included in her gown’s print, to accessorize. Finally, a romantic updo gathered at the nape of the neck softened the sheer cutouts around her waist, neck, and wrists.

2005: 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jumping back in time to 2005, it’s clear that Parker is no stranger to the quirky chaos that was early 2000s fashion. Our accessories held no purpose; we selected patterns through sheer whimsy. “The louder, the better,” we all said in 2005, apparently.

(Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

The polka dot ensemble was paired with pearl-studded statement shoes and a confusing necktie-ascot combo. But we’ll chalk this one up to Parker being a victim of the times.

1999: 18th Annual American Fashion Awards

Okay, so the late 90s weren’t that much better. When SJP made an appearance at the 18th annual American Fashion Awards, the Sex and the City craze was in full swing. The A-list celeb rocked an ensemble that can only be described as “formal summer wear.”

(Diane Freed/Getty Images)

Satin strapless bodice? Sure. Satin short shorts? Obviously. Pointed toe pumps? Well, that’s the only logical next step. And in true 1999 fashion, SJP is also rocking bone-straight blonde hair–a stark contrast from her first red carpet appearance.

1989: ‘Batman’ Film Premiere

Lastly, SJP is practically unrecognizable in this 1989 red carpet appearance. The young star’s curls are tousled on the top of her head, and her make-up is understated. However, the real star of the show is her floor-length, mauve trench coat.

(Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Oh, and the celeb whose arm Parker is leaning on? Your eyes don’t deceive you. That is indeed a 24-year-old Robert Downey Jr., Parker’s then-husband, pre-divorce, and pre-prison. 33 years later, both celebs have enjoyed tremendous success, albeit separately.

More Stories You May Love

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X Sauvignon Blanc Just Got A Top Rating And Is Shockingly Affordable

Your Hunt For The Perfect Boot Is Over

Hello $50 Cashmere Sweaters! Meet The Sustainable Luxury Clothing Brand That’s Also Affordable