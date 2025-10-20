Sarah Ferguson Is ‘Standing By’ Ex-Husband Prince Andrew After Both Lose Royal Titles, Sources Reveal

Despite the recent loss of their royal titles, Sarah Ferguson is reportedly standing by her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Sources revealed to Page Six that Ferguson remains by Prince Andrew’s side even with the recent developement wiithin the royal family. Although the duo has been divorced since 1996, they have still lived together. Ferguson was even able to retain her title as Duchess of York.

Things changed on Oct. 17 when Prince Andrew announced he would give up his royal titles and honors amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family,” he shared in a statement. “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

However, Ferguson doesn’t seem bothered by the situation.

“Sarah will always stand by Andrew, she will always have love for him,” one royal insider shared. “Sarah is relaxed… it’s always been a courtesy title.”

The source then shared that the exes love each other and are still a family.

The announcement also occurred just days before the release of the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her on Epstein’s island when she was a teenager.

Although he has denied the allegations, Prince Andrew setlted with Giuffre in 2022. She died earlier this year. That same year, he stepped down from being a working royal family member after his mother, Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his military titles and “His Royal Highness.”

An Email From Sarah Ferguson to Jeffrey Epstein Surfaced Weeks Before Prince Andrew Gave Up His Royal Titles

Along with Prince Andrew being in the middle of the international Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson was recently involved in the situaiton after an email from her to Epstein surfaced.

In the email, Ferguson apologized to Epstein for turning her back on him. “You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to me and miy family,” she wrote.

Ferguson also admitted to borrwing approximately $20,000 from Epstein at one point. A spokesperson of Ferguson stated that the email was to “counter” a threat from Epstein to sue her for defamation. She still “really regretted” any assocation she previously had with him.

“This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats,” the spokesperson stated.

After the email surfaced, Ferguson was dropped from numerous charities.