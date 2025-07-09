Sandra Bullock Is Transforming Her Body Ahead of ‘Practical Magic 2’ Production

Sandra Bullock is back at the gym, gearing up to star in the sequel to a movie beloved by soccer moms the world over.

Practical Magic 2 is brewing for a release next year, and the 60-year-old star has been hitting the gym like it’s a potion for eternal youth.

“Sandra is realistic about what Practical Magic 2 requires,” an alleged insider recently told Life & Style. “She and [57-year-old co-star] Nicole Kidman need to look as hot as humanly possible, or the whole premise and comedy of the film doesn’t work. Nobody is forcing her to lose weight or get ripped, but Sandra is doing it for the good of the movie, and she’s doing it her way.”

However, the Gravity star’s regime doesn’t end in the gym. The source also told the outlet that Bullock isn’t just “getting chiseled” for the sequel—she’s also “trying new [makeup and costume] looks.”

“It’s a funny situation because this is what Nicole does every two months, because Nicole works so much, but Sandra hasn’t made a movie in four years,” the source added. “This is a big deal for her, and she always wanted to revisit this character. That means dieting, that means crunches, and that means no cheating.”

Sandra Bullock is in Full ‘Elite Athlete’ Mode Prepping for ‘Practical Magic 2’

The veteran actress hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 2022’s The Lost City. However, the source told Life & Style that Bullock is more than ready to knock off the ring rust.

“[Bullock] has the body and mindset of an elite athlete,” the alleged insider insisted. “She can handle this, and she can more than handle the enormous payoff that comes from making a great movie. After another long hiatus, she can’t wait to get back in the game.”

In 1998’s Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman star as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who try to steer clear of witchcraft despite being born into a magical family. Things take a wild turn when Gillian’s abusive boyfriend dies, and their attempt to bring him back to life goes horribly wrong, accidentally inviting an evil spirit into his body.

Over the decades, the film has become a favorite among wine mommies, making a nostalgic sequel a slam dunk.

In May, Warner Bros. unveiled a teaser video on Instagram, officially announcing the film’s release date.

“The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only in Theaters September 18, 2026,” the studio wrote.

“If the theaters don’t sell midnight margaritas for this, they’re going to miss a huge opportunity,” one top comment read…