sandra-bullock-and-keanu-reeves-reuniting-for-new-movie

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, the dynamic duo who sped through the ’90s in Speed and time-hopped romantically in 2006’s The Lake House, are gearing up for a reunion in a brand-new film.

The veteran actors are set to headline an upcoming romantic thriller currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noah Oppenheim, the screenwriter behind the 2016 Jackie Kennedy Onassis biopic Jackie and co-creator of Netflix’s Robert De Niro political thriller series Zero Day, is crafting the script. While plot details remain under wraps, the project is described as “propulsive,” per THR.

However, this project is more than a simple Reeves and Bullock reunion—it marks a creative collaboration with producer Mark Gordon, known for his work on Speed. The concept originated with Gordon and Oppenheim, who pitched it to Reeves and Bullock. Together, the team developed the film, blending their talents once again.

‘Speed’ Instantly Made Bullock and Reeves a Beloved On-Screen Duo

Of course, Speed is widely regarded as a defining film of the 1990s and one of the decade’s standout action movies. Released by Fox in 1994, it earned the nickname “Die Hard on a bus” and became a cultural phenomenon. A major factor in its success was the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. The film was a box office triumph, earning over $350 million during its release—equivalent to more than $750 million today when adjusted for inflation.

The news of a on-screen reunion for Bullock and Reeves comes after a brief break from the big screen for the duo.

Reeves recently lent his voice to Shadow, a character in Paramount’s blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and was last seen on the big screen in 2023’s John Wick: Chapter 4. Meanwhile, Bullock starred in the romantic adventure thriller The Lost City, which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide as a pandemic-era release in 2022. In addition to her leading role, she also served as a producer on the film.

Here’s hoping this new project makes their nearly two-decade wait totally worth the hype…