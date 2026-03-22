‘Saltburn’ Actor Says He Receives ‘A Lot of Abuse’ About His Looks

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan claims he receives “a lot of abuse” due to his looks.

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During his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Koeghan spoke about the constant criticism over how he looks.

“There’s a lot of hate online. It’s a lot of abuse of how I look,” he explained.

The actor then pointed out that while he has an “incredible fanbase,” there is also a “nasty side” to his fame.

“It’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older,” he continued, referring to his son, Brando. He shares the 3-year-old child with his ex, Alyson Sandro.

Keoghan further explained that the abuse has become so bad that he has “removed” himself from online platforms. “But I’m still a curious human being that wants to go on,” he pointed out. “If I attend an event, or if I go somewhere, [I] want to see how it was received, and it’s not nice.”

“It’s made me shy away, it’s made me really go inside myself and not want to attend places, not want to go outside,” Koeghen shared. “And I say this, being absolutely pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem.”

The actor then noted that the criticism over his looks is frustrating. “When that starts leaking into your art,” he added. “It becomes a problem, because then you don’t even want to be on screen anymore.”

Keoghan Received Online Hate Following His Split From Sabrina Carpenter

The actor noticeably became the center of online criticism following his split from ex-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter in late 2024.

The exes were first romantically linked in December 2023 and seemingly confirmed their relationship in early 2024 when they were spotted kissing while out and about in Los Angeles.

Keoghan even appeared in the music video for Carpenter’s hit song “Please Please Please.”

Carpenter later spoke out about putting Keoghlan in the music video. “I, genuinely – like, a not-even-biased opinion – I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?” she told CBS Sunday Morning in October 2024. “And he was next to me in the chair. And he was so excited about it!”

Months later, the couple calld it quits. The break-up led to Keoghan receiving a lot of online criticism, and eventually, he stopped using social media due to the harassment.