Sad Cause Of Death Revealed For Banker Who Worked 100 Hour Work Weeks

A junior banker, known for pulling 100-hour work weeks, died earlier this year. An autopsy has revealed it wasn’t overworking that killed him, but something much sadder.

According to a report by the New York Post from February, Carter McIntosh, a 28-year-old junior banker for Jefferies, died on January 27. Authorities found him dead on his couch under a blanket in his apartment in Dallas. He was pronounced deceased shortly after. At the time, investigators cited a drug overdose as the potential cause of death. Authorities reportedly found a “white powdery substance” and a “rolled up $100 bill” in McIntosh’s kitchen.

An updated report by the same outlet reveals autopsy results that confirm the police’s suspicions. The report cites an “accidental overdose” of cocaine and fentanyl and the “toxic effects” of the drugs contributing to the banker’s death. McIntosh joined Jefferies in September 2023 and had previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Moelis.

Staff Previously Brought Up Banker Work Hours With Bosses

Sources told the New York Post that McIntosh worked 100-hour weeks despite staff workers bringing up the brutal workloads with bosses. One person told the outlet, “He was a grinder. He was a really hard worker, and he was on a very difficult team in Dallas. They gave him a lot of ****.” Another source told the outlet that many workers at Jefferies rely on Adderall to get through busy work days. “Tons of people at the bank take it,” they reportedly said.

Per Healthline, Doctors can prescribe Adderall to treat ADHD. The drug affects the central nervous system and can boost mood, alertness, attention, and energy levels. However, Adderall does have potential side effects, which may include an increased heart rate, dizziness, and headaches. More serious possible side effects include paranoia and hallucinations.

The New York Post explains that a worker at the Bank of America died from a blood clot in his heart in 2024. While there is no evidence to suggest the death was related to harsh working conditions, the bank has since capped the weekly workload to 80 hours. There is reportedly no cap like this at Jefferies. Another source told the outlet that McIntosh had an “unsustainable” workload at the bank.