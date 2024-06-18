Sabrina Carpenter Addresses ‘Weirdness’ With Taylor Swift Over Kim Kardashian Partnership

Sabrina Carpenter recently addressed the “weirdness” people suspected between her and Taylor Swift amid her Kim Kardashian partnership.

Many fans suspected Taylor was angry with Sabrina after she agreed to a Skims partnership. Most people know Kim is not Taylor’s favorite person, and vice versa. When speaking with Rolling Stone, Sabrina clarified that there was no bad blood between the two singers.

“I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone.

As for the online critics, Sabrina revealed she didn’t seem to notice them much.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” the “Espresso” singer stated. “So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

Back in April, Sabrina modeled new SKIMS items, stating that she “loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot],” according to a press release.

“I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody,” the press release continued. “Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!”

Despite Sabrina partnering with Taylor’s bully, the “Please Please Please” singer has adored Taylor since her childhood. Fast forward to now, and Sabrina opened for Taylor on part of the Eras Tour in June 2023.

Their friendship extends beyond just professional collaboration, however. In fact, Sabrina has even attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration,” Sabrina told Rolling Stone of Swift.

“I hold her to such a different echelon,” she added. “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”