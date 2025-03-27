russian-journalist-killed-in-mine-explosion-near-ukraine-border

A Russian journalist has tragically lost her life after a landmine explosion near the Russia-Ukraine border while reporting in the area.

Anna Prokofieva, 35, a war correspondent for Russia’s state-run TV network Channel One, died when the vehicle she and her cameraman were traveling in struck a landmine in Russia’s Belgorod region. The incident was confirmed by state television on Wednesday, March 26, per TMZ.

Prokofieva’s cameraman, Dmitry Volkov, suffered severe injuries in an explosion within Russia’s border region. This area has faced frequent drone strikes and shelling by Ukrainian forces amid their withdrawal from the neighboring Kursk region.

Russian Journalist Anna Prokofieva Covered the War in the Ukraine Since 2023

Since 2023, the reporter has been delivering coverage of the war in Ukraine for the network.

During that time, she often shared striking photos of herself dressed in military fatigues or casual attire, posing alongside soldiers or military equipment. Her outfits frequently displayed the letter “Z,” a symbol reportedly adopted by supporters of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

One photo captures Prokofieva lounging in a chair, holding a large knife, casually wiping her lip. Around her neck hangs a chain with a medallion engraved with the letter “Z.” In another image, she poses in a form-fitting dress, wrapped in the Russian flag.

On Tuesday, she shared her latest post on the messaging app Telegram, featuring a photo of herself in a forest, dressed in fatigues and wearing a head-mounted camera.

On March 8, she also shared a photo of herself in a basement, accompanied by a message wishing her followers a happy International Women’s Day.

“Today I want to say: no matter what happens, I will always be for our guys,” Prokofieva wrote, per the New York Post. “You can insult, hate, unsubscribe, curse. I don’t care!!! I am Russian, I am a patriot, I love my country and I have always supported our Armed Forces.”