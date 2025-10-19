Rush Sets Reunion Tour 5 Years After Neil Peart’s Death

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush just announced their first tour in 11 years. Fans were so excited, the veteran rockers added more dates.

Their 2026 “Fifty Something Tour” will “celebrate Rush’s music, legacy and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart,” in the band’s own words.

The tour, featuring German musician Anika Nilles on drums, begins Sunday, June 7, at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. This is the first of two nights at the venue where Peart played his final concert with Rush in 2015.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend, Neil, “founding singer, bassist, and keyboardist Lee said in a statement, via Variety.

“A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording, and playing together onstage,” he added. “And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f*cking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026, my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know, Neil was irreplaceable.”

Peart died from glioblastoma in January 2020.

Neil Peart’s Widow and Daughter Give 2026 Tour Their Blessing

Meanwhile, Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and daughter, Olivia Peart, fully support the 2026 tour.

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something Tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist,” they said in part in a statement.

Due to an overwhelming fan response, the tour has been significantly expanded. The initial two-night engagements in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto have all seen two additional dates added. Furthermore, Cleveland, originally scheduled for a single concert, now includes an extra show, extending the tour’s finale to September 19.

These 11 new dates are: Thursday, June 11, and Saturday, June 13, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA; Sunday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 30, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX; Monday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 22, at the United Center in Chicago; Saturday, August 1, and Monday, August 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York; Tuesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 13, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; and Saturday, September 19, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Rush is a classic rock staple, known for enduring songs like “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of Radio,” and “Limelight,” all driven by Peart’s drumming and lyrics. In the 1980s, the band released six consecutive top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including 1981’s live album Exit … Stage Left. Their success continued with another six top 10 studio albums between 1991’s Roll the Bones and their final 2012 album, Clockwork Angels.

The group joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994. In 1979, the band became Canada’s Ambassadors of Music before gaining success in the U.S.