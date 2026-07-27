Rumored 20-Foot Mega Hunting Shark Could Be Swimming Near US Coast, New Shark Week Special Investigates

What’s rumored to be the biggest mako shark is reportedly swimming near the US coast, and scientists are investigating the massive predator in a Discovery Channel Shark Week special.

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The documentary, Biggest Mako on Earth, will premiere on Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT.

“For decades, rumors have swirled about massive,15 to 20-foot mako sharks patrolling the deep waters off Southern California,” the documentary’s description reads. “Long dismissed as fishermen’s tales, new footage, along with a recently published photo capturing a mako that appears to push 15 feet, is now forcing scientists to rethink everything they know about these oceanic apex predators.”

Marine biologist Tristan Guttridg will team up with conservationist Kendyl Berna and shark tagger Keith Poe to investigate to determine if the world’s biggest mako is real – and hunting in the coastal waters of Santa Catalina.

This Year’s Shark Week Features 20 Jaw-Dropping Specials

This year’s Shark Week will feature 20 specials all about the most dominant apex predators on the planet.

“As the original and longest-running programming event, Shark Week is an unmatched legacy built on bold storytelling, pioneering science, and must-see cultural moments,” Joseph Boyle, Head of Content at Discovery Channel, stated. “This year, we continue to raise the bar with a lineup that delivers glowing sharks, Jurassic giants, record-setting stunts…and even, K-Pop.”

Shark Week 2026 will also see actor/comedian Ken Jeon and artist REI AMI team up for K-Pop Shark Heroes. This special will reveal how the power of K-Pop will transform the perception of sharks in East Asia.

Meanwhile, Air Jaws: Red, White, and Breach returns with “mega shark action.” In this year’s special, scientists will investigate breaching great white sharks in American waters.

In another special, Shark researcher Dr. Neil Hammerschlag will track down “Big Rose,” which is a record-breaking great white. He also teams up with Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder.

Meanwhile, another special will celebrate America’s 250th birthday by focusing on the nation’s most bizarre “alien” sharks. Among the sharks featured in the special are glowing swell sharks and sawfish.

Shark Week wouldn’t be Shark Week without shark attack survivor stories. The special “What Sharks Attacked?” will focus on which shark was involved in various attacks.