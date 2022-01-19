The Royal Family Paid Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King In A Most British Way

People around the world celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr yesterday, and that included the royal family. In a video posted to its official Instagram account, the family gave a musical tribute to the civil rights leader.

The Royal Family’s Musical Tribute To Dr. King

“To mark #MLKDay, the Band of the @grenadier.guards play Stevie Wonder’s ‘Happy Birthday’ at today’s Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace,” the caption of the post reads. The brass band plays the iconic 1980 track enthusiastically, celebrating Dr. King’s birthday.

This wasn’t the only royal tribute to mark MLK Day. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their support for Dr. Bernice King, daughter of MLK, by providing meals for staff and volunteers who organized the events at The King Center in Atlanta.

Local Black-owned food trucks, Paige’s Pastries & Bistro, and Parlay Savory Saloon served free lunches to those who worked to put the day’s events together. Those events included a voter registration and education drive and a service project that collected donations for unsheltered and homeless individuals in Atlanta.

The Duke And Duchess’ Personal Connection To The Celebration

“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today,” Bernice tweeted. “I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity.”

The King Center also chimed in, saying, “Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had another connection with The King Center celebrations. One of the day’s keynote speakers, The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, gave the sermon at Markle and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

Meghan And Harry’s Charity Work

The royal couple are no strangers to charitable work. Markle and Harry established the Archewell Foundation whose “core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time.”

Harry has already announced that he will be donating $1.5 million from the proceeds of his upcoming memoir to his own Sentebale foundation, which he established in 2006. “This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he said in a statement about the donation.

