Ronnie McDowell Mourns Death of ‘Unbelievable Musician’ and Friend of 40 Years

Legendary country music singer Ronnie McDowell announced the passing of his longtime friend and bandmate, Wade Bernard.

In a Nov. 22 Facebook post, McDowell revealed, “At 12:22 this morning, we lost a great human being, an unbelievable musician, and singer, and my friend of 40-something years — my brother, Wade Bernard.”

Stating he was grateful that he was with Bernard’s wife, Cheryl, at the time, McDowell added, “Wade is at peace, and he’s not suffering anymore. We will miss him dearly.”

McDowell also shared a photo of himself and Bernard performing together.

Wade Bernard’s celebration of life will take place on Nov. 30 at The Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Your presence will be a powerful tribute to our friend and show Wade’s impact and a testament to the love and support that surrounds his family,” Ronnie McDowell Jr. posted on Facebook. “Let’s come together to celebrate a life well-lived and continue Wade’s legacy! We will be live streaming it for those who are unable to attend.”

Ronnie McDowell Jr. Also Pays Tribute to Wade Bernard

Ronnie McDowell Jr. also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Wade Bernard.

“Dad called and said Wade Bernard—the ‘Ragin’ Cajun’ himself, Dad’s bass player (and friend) of nearly 40 years—wasn’t expected to see another sunrise,” McDowell Jr. wrote. “Neither I nor Gary Brizendine, Dad’s lifelong friend, were going to let him go alone.”

He then recalled being by Bernard’s side the day of the musician’s passing. “I’d noticed his finger making a drawing motion, so we quickly got a pen and paper. His wonderful wife, Cheryl, instantly translated his message: Percy Pig’ — the candy he and I love.”

McDowell Jr. then shared that while sitting with Bernard, he told the late musician how much he loved him. He also promised he would finally try “two drops of Tabasco in a beer,” which was a “trick” that Bernard swore by. He then played “Cold, Cold Heart” by Hank Williams. The time was 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 22.

“Moments later, the alarms went ‘Code Blue,” McDowell Jr. continued. “Out of respect, I’ll spare y’all the following minutes, but as we stepped into the hall, I knew what was coming. Because I had seen the clock. Wade Alan Bernard caught his train at 12:22 AM—my family’s number (222).

McDowell Jr. further shared that Bernard’s music career began when he was just 13 years old. The late musician met “30-somethin’-year-old-singer” Ronnie McDowell right before McDowell Jr. was born.

“To many, Wade was a longtime friend, but to me, he was there from the very beginning,” McDowell Jr. added. “They say a bass player’s the foundation of a band, but Wade was the foundation of many lives.”