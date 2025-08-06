rockstar-reveals-his-wife-is-pregnant

A fan-favorite rockstar is set to rock the cradle once again as he and his wife prepare to welcome baby number two.

Videos by Suggest

5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford shared on Instagram on July 24 that he and his wife, Crystal Leigh, whom he married in 2021, are expecting their second child together.

Michael announced the news with a photo carousel featuring their first child, born in 2023, alongside the happy couple. In one shot, Crystal’s stomach is decorated with stickers and glittery letters spelling out “baby 2.” Subtle, right?

Of course, fans and friends wasted no time showing their support for the fruit of the rockstar’s loins.

“A SOLO ALBUM AND ANOTHER BABY OMFG,” one overjoyed fan wrote. “so excited for baby 2!!!!!” a second fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a few high-profile pals also weighed in on the upcoming bundle of joy.

“Congrats guys!!!” fellow rockstar Vic Fuentes gushed, adding several party emojis. “THIS IS THE BEST,” Waterparks vocalist Awsten Knight exclaimed. “My fav family!! Can’t wait for another perfect bb Clifford!!!” model (and Nicholas Hoult’s wife) Bryana Holly chimed in.

Rockstar Recently Revealed That His Daughter is ‘the Best Nepo Baby on the Planet’

Michael’s announcement came on the same day as the release of his solo album, Sidequest. Michael, a founding member of 5 Seconds of Summer, is the last member of the band to release solo music. He announced his plans to release a solo album earlier in 2025 and released his first solo single, “Cool,” in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the rockstar recently revealed a somewhat unique parenting style.

During a recent appearance on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery, the 29-year-old shared that becoming a father to a daughter has made him feel “way cooler.”

“It’s the best thing and the most exhausting, fulfilling, emotionally draining and fulfilling thing at the same time,” he explained.

When Smallzy mentioned that Michael’s daughter will be a “nepo baby”—a child benefiting from their parent’s fame and success—the rocker simply replied, “Damn right.”

He joked about wanting Lua to be “the craziest, best nepo baby on the planet.”

“Anything she wants, anything I can facilitate, she’ll have,” he added.