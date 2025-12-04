Rockstar Quietly Wed Back in September, and His Bride Just Shared the Photos

An indie rock star recently revealed he’d tied the knot, with his stunning new bride sharing a series of shots of the big day.

Spencer Chamberlain, frontman for the Tampa-based band Underoath, announced on Instagram that he’s officially off the market, having quietly married his girlfriend, Katie Hill, back in September.

“9/4/25 we tied the knot!” Spencer and Katie began in their joint November 20 post. “It truly was the best day of our lives, surrounded by the people who mean the most to us. We couldn’t have dreamed of anything more perfect. When we met, something just felt completely different. It was as if the universe was pulling us together,” the “Survivor’s Guilt” singer continued.

“All I can say is that true love is worth the wait. I know it sounds cliché, but when you meet your person, you WILL know,” the 42 year old added. “We wanted to share a few shots from our special day, and we hope if you haven’t already that you get to experience this kind of love too.”

The rockstar treated fans to a collection of glam photos from the lavish affair. The adorable couple kicked things off with a black-and-white shot of the Tim Burton-esque singer hilariously stretching to kiss his taller, stunning bride, his arms wrapped tightly around her slim waist.

The photos showcased smiling family members, the elegant yet intimate reception, and a charming wedding cake with a topper that perfectly captured the couple’s essence.

For the wedding, the groom kept it timeless in a classic black suit, sans tie, his wavy blonde hair casually grazing his shoulders. Meanwhile, the bride stunned in a sleek white gown that perfectly hugged her figure, with a dramatic back that showcased her toned shoulders—and ensured all eyes were on her, coming or going.

Fans and Peers Gush Over Rockstar’s Wedding Pics

Of course, fans and peers alike rushed to the comments to congratulate the rock star and his gorgeous bride.

“Such beautiful photos! Congratulations,” one fan gushed. “These photos are so good!! I’m so happy for you two,” another fan wrote. “Nothing but good things for the happy couple!” a third fan declared.

“You are in my life for pretty much 18 years, I wish you a happy life with your wife,” another thoughtful fan wrote.

Rockstar Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath performs back in September. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)

“Heck yes, congrats!” singer Kellin Quinn exclaimed. “Congratulations!” August Burns Red drummer Matt Greiner added.

Meanwhile, at least one of Chamberlain’s fellow rock stars was struggling to recover from the festivities even two months later…

“I think I’m still hungover,” Underoath drummer (and wedding attendee) Aaron Gillespie joked.