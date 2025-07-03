rockstar-addresses-band-breakup-speculation

Following the release of his solo record, a rockstar addresses speculation that his band was going through a breakup.

Calum Hood of 5 Seconds of Summer had some thoughts about rumors concerning the band’s current status. While speaking about his debut album ORDER chaos ORDER, he said he understood the gossip.

“Obviously, it’s a question that’s coming up a lot with all these solo things happening,” he said. “Is the band OK? The answer is the band is great, but (for that song) it was on my mind that if s— hit the fan, it would be devastating for me.”

He then said, “I’ve spent half my time in the band, it has shaped who I am.”

The rockstar continued to assure the band breakup rumors are just that by stating, “Emphatically, 5SOS is not over and actually, quite thriving. This might be a bit weird to people, but we revel in doing things people think we shouldn’t do.”

Hood and his bandmates, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, and Michael Clifford, have been playing music together for over 15 years. Their hit song “She Looks So Perfect” has continuously trended on social media despite being more than a decade old.

Hood also pointed out his bandmates’ solo projects gave him a “good blueprint for how to do it.” His solo album made its debut just a few months after Clifford released his debut solo single “Cool” and his album Sidequest.

Meanwhile, Hemmings and Irwin have also dropped two records each since 2020.

Along with “She Looks So Perfect,” other songs that 5 Seconds of Summer is known for are “Youngblood,” “Ghost of You,” “Who Do You Love,” and “Lighter.”

The 5 Seconds of Summer Bandmate Said He Battled Anxiety Amid Recording His Debut Solo Album

While continuing to open up about his solo projects, Hood said he struggled with anxiety while recording his debut solo album.

“You know, I’m an anxious boy anyway,” he declared. “But I never had that with the band; I was never anxious about releasing 5SOS songs.”

Hood then said that fans were shocked by his album. “There’s a big joke amongst fans that ‘Oh, he’s actually talking,'” he noted. “Which is really funny.”

He further shared, “In the band, I guess I’m the more reserved one, but I actually have a f—ing lot to say.”

Regarding his plans to do a solo world tour, Hood added, “It was such a big deal for me just to release this music. When there is another record, if there’s space and the time allows and it feels good, then we will see what happens about touring.”