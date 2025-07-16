Rock Singer Exits Band: ‘I Didn’t Deserve How Things Went Down’

Months after his split from I PREVAIL, rock singer Birna Burkheiser speaks out about his departure from the band.

The rock band announced the singer’s departure in May in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“To Our I Prevail Family: Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser,” the post read, per Metal Injection. “This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one, and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

The group then wrote, “Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love. He’ll be backed up live by Dylan, who you’ve seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we’ve performed without Brian. Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue.

“All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned. New music coming soon,” the bandmates added.

However, it appears that the split between the singer and the rock band was not entirely mutual. Burkheiser recently broke his silence over the break-up.

In a lengthy Instagram Story post late last month, Burkhesier confirmed that there is “no beef” between him and his bandmates. However, he did note that the lack of communication wasn’t what he had expected.

“I didn’t deserve how things went down,” Burkhesier pointed out, per Lambgoat. He then stated he wanted to reconnect with his former bandmates, directly addressing fellow vocalist Eric Vanlerbergh.

“I want to see you,” he said. “I miss you.”

“Honestly, I have really no idea what I’ve done,” the singer continued. “But I’m just trying to be as vulnerable as I can be. I’m trying to prove to the world that any relationship can be mended. I guess I’m trying to have my ‘My Name is Earl’ moment. I had no idea all of the stuff was going to happen in two days ago.”

Burkheimer then stated, “I had no idea that I was going to post Instagram stories. But I mentally broke. The truth is this s– has had me so mentally unwell for so long.”

He reaffirmed that he loved every member of the I Prevail crew. “Those guys work their f—ing a–es off,” he pointed out. “Today I want all of you guys to please give them a big a– round of applause for everything they did for me over the 10 years in the band.”